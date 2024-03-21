Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 174,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

