Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $70,840.98 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $70,840.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Dustin Hamilton sold 728 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $46,271.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

