Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $1,998,681.30 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,564 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $671,447.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

