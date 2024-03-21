Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.08

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 231552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

