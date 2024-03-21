Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $261.84 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $126.71 and a fifty-two week high of $272.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,609,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 95.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 383.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

