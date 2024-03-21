Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
