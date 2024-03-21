Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th.

SPRO stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.55. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

