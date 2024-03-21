SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.63. 116,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,129. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

