SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.26

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 9956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

