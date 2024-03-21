SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.42. 8,704,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $61.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

