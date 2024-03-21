SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.65

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 112059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

