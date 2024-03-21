SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.92

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $203.69, with a volume of 875872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $185.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,621,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

