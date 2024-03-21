SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 5.9% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $815,679.50 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003332 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.