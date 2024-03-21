Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $163.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at $36,548,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

