Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 2.1% Higher

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.68 and last traded at $166.42. 2,737,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,152,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

