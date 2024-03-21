Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

