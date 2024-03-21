Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.