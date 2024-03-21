SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.42.

SLG opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

