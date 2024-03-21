Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $835.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.76. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sky Harbour Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.