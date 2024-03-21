SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $182.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00025857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,184.47 or 1.00165384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00157345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,683,529.4160736 with 1,279,378,015.075173 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.05511168 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $234,216,760.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

