Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Given New $0.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $0.40 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 74,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,257.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 191,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

