Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

