Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 12.1 %

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Shares of SIG opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094 in the last three months. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

