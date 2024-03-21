Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 12.1 %

SIG stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

