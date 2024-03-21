Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $3,357,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

