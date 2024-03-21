Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

