Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 150,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,453,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

SGML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,703,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

