SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.92

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

