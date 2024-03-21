SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.92

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 417970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $634.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
