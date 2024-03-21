Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX) Insider Purchases A$16,310.33 in Stock

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (ASX:SRX – Get Free Report) insider Theuns de Bruyn purchased 217,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,310.33 ($10,730.48).

Sierra Rutile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sierra Rutile Company Profile

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It primarily produces natural rutile. The company holds interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone. Its products are used in paints, laminates, plastic pipes and packaging, inks, clothing, sunscreen, toothpaste, and the cosmetic industry, as well as aeronautics, medical implants, defense, and sporting goods applications.

