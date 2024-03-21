Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

