Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

