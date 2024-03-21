Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 607,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.