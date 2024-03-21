Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.92. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter valued at $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

