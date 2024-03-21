Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $8.98 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a PE ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

