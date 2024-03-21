SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 5.1%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $54.92. 1,544,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,990,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.