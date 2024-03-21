Science Group plc (LON:SAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Science Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON SAG opened at GBX 390 ($4.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.47. Science Group has a 52-week low of GBX 362 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 439 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £177.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,541.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

