Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.5% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

