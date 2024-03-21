Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.93

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 472461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.