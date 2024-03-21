Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

