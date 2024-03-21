Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.17

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 21235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.