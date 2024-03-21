Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.84

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.84 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 145959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

