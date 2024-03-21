Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.2%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.49. 1,510,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,754,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.