Sarah Gilligan Sells 4,865 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sarah Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAP alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50.

GAP Trading Up 6.3 %

GPS opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.