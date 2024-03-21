SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $190.38 on Thursday. SAP has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

