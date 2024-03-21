SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $190.38 on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

