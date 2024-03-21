Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

CRM stock opened at $306.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.89 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

