Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $310.72. 1,816,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock valued at $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

