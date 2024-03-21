Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $133.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

