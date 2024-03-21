Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
