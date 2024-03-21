Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.
View Our Latest Report on ICAGY
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.