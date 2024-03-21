Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

ICAGY stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

