Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.03, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

